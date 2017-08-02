U.S. military tests ICBM amid North Korea tensions

Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (NBCNC) – The US Air Force successfully launches an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Minuteman III missile launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning, traveling about 4,000 miles to a target area in the Pacific Ocean, near the Marshall Islands.
The military regularly tests missiles. This is the fourth this year.
The Air Force states missile tests verify the accuracy and reliability of the weapons system, to ensure a safe and secure nuclear deterrent.
But the latest launch comes amid rising tensions with North Korea, which is developing its own ICBMs.