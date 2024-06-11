U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet to play free concert at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – The United States Navy Band Brass Quintet is set to take the stage in a free concert at SOU on Wednesday.

The brass quintet performs a wide variety of styles, from classical to traditional American music.

The concert is hosted by the Oregon Center for the Arts.

“We are delighted to welcome the US Navy Brass Quintet to Ashland,” said Kim Andresen, OCA Marketing and Box Office Manager at SOU. “This concert is sure to please the audience with toe tapping marches and upbeat music,” said Andresen.

The quintet has prepared a 10-song lineup, including a traditional arrangement of “Shenandoah”, “That’s a Plenty” by Lew Pollack, “Manhattan Beach March” by John Philip Sousa and many more.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. There will be free parking in Lot #36 on South Mountain Avenue.

Although the event is free, tickets are required to enter. They can be purchased in-person at the OCA box office on the SOU campus or on the Southern Oregon University website.

For those who can’t make it to the university, the concert will be live-streamed on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel.

