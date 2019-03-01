Coquille Indian Tribe donates $44k to Jackson County organizations

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Coquille Indian Tribe is giving back to the Jackson County community with a focus on poverty and youth programs.
The tribe is awarding $44,000 in grants to seven Jackson County organizations that serve youth and lower-income individuals.
Among those receiving grants is the La Clinica Mobile Clinic, which provides dental and health services on wheels.
Mobile Clinic Team Lead Robert Baumann said, “A lot of the problems that this population has is with transportation with availability, also being stereotyped. So by us being able to come where they are and provide services we’re able to break a lot of those barriers.”
La Clinica received $10,000 to continue their work.
Also awarded grants were Rogue Retreat’s tiny home program and the Britt Music and Arts Festival “Britt 4 Kids Koncert.”