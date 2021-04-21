U.S. to decide on J&J vaccine ‘pause’ Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – As cases continue to climb in this United States, regulators overseas say the benefits to the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine outweigh the risk but those who get the vaccine should be warned of potential side effects. It comes before a decision in this country that could happen on Friday
Despite a warning about the risk of blood clots, safety regulators in the European Union recommend resuming the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout overseas. EU regulators took into consideration of the nearly 8 million Americans given the single-dose shot only 6 women developed serious blood clotting, leading to one fatality.
The cleared hurdle for Johnson and Johnson comes after authorities in Europe could not identify any clear risk factors like sex or age.
Wasting no time, J&J says it will resume its European rollout.
Even if Johnson and Johnson is given the green light to resume use in the United States, for some the damage may have already been done.
Concern over vaccine hesitancy comes as 9 states now report a climb in COVID cases by at least 25 percent.
Even though Connecticut recently hit its highest hospitalizations in months, the governor is set to soon lift nearly every restrictions, including capacity limits for businesses.