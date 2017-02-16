Uber could be coming to central Oregon

Bend, Ore. – The City of Bend, Oregon is one step closer to accepting ride-sharing businesses like Uber and Lyft.
Bend NBC affiliate KTVZ reports the Bend City Council gave initial approval to a revised city code that previously only regulated taxis. A second reading and final vote will take place in two weeks, with implementation in May if the rules pass.
The changes include regulations requiring vehicle signage and annual criminal background checks.
“I think we’re going to have a better plan that protects riders and people who use that service, but also allow the transportation companies to get started this year,” Mayor Casey Roats said. “I think everyone understands that they’re coming, it’s just that we need to make sure we get the code language right.”
The city of Redmond, home to central Oregon’s main airport, is also working on similar rules.
According the Bend Bulletin, Uber has expressed interest in Bend. John Isaacs, a spokesman for Uber in Oregon, said “Bend and Redmond are really an ideal area for transportation network companies to thrive. We really believe we will dramatically improve transportation in the area.”
Uber currently serves over 500 cities worldwide.