Umpqua Community College expands into downtown Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A local college is expanding.

Umpqua Community College has purchased three buildings in downtown Roseburg.

The buildings will be used for student housing and community learning spaces.

The City of Roseburg said that the buildings were purchased for $1.925 million.

The buildings comprise the former National Guard Armory and have been renamed the “Hawk’s Nest.”

“It’s great news for the restaurants. It’s great news for the pubs. It’s great news for the retail establishments,” Roseburg City Manager Nicki Messenger said. “But not just from a customer standpoint of having customers downtown. A lot of [students] work either part- or full-time as they’re going through school. They can live and work downtown. It’s that whole economic system that they help improve. We expect it‘s going to be very positive.”

