Home
Umpqua Strong run canceled for 2019

Umpqua Strong run canceled for 2019

News Regional Top Stories , , , , , ,

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The run created to honor victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Roseburg has been canceled.

On October 1, 2015, a 26-year-old gunman opened fire at the college campus killing nine people and injuring nine more.

The Umpqua Strong run has been held every fall since 2016. The run’s purpose was to show unity and strength in the community, but organizers said they couldn’t get enough volunteers for the planning committee.

“It has dwindled from the very first year to last year, that planning committee volunteers had dwindled to where it was pretty much almost non-existent going forward this year.”

Over the last three years, the 9K and 5K run/walk has raised just over $115,000 for scholarships and organizations in Roseburg. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the shooter’s motive, remain a mystery.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »