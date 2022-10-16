Uniting for Ukraine in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – People were jamming out in Ashland for the Uniting for Ukraine Concert.

Organizers say their goal is to sponsor six to eight Ukrainian refugee families right here in the Rogue Valley over the next year.

They say all proceeds from the concert will go to these families and their support systems. The concert featured four bands playing a variety of music from soul music to samba.

“One of the goals today is to welcome our Ukrainian friends here, we will be introducing them, and I am looking forward to it. We are going to be doing a traditional Ukrainian welcoming ceremony and we look forward to giving them that community embrace, after all, that trauma they went through,” said Scott Bandoroff, Chair of Unite for Ukraine, Rogue Valley.

Bandoroff says their fundraising goal is $35,000. They are looking for more locals to host Ukrainian families. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can visit their website.