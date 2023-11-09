GP School District Holiday Card Contest

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass School District needs your help for the holidays.

It’s holding its fourth annual Holiday Card Contest right now. It needs you to vote for your favorites.

There’s a K through fifth grade category, as well as the sixth through 12th Grade category. Look at the festive designs.

All winning designs will be printed on greeting cards sent out for the holidays.

For a link to vote and weigh in yourself, visit Grants Pass School District Seven’s Facebook page.

Here’s the link to the form to vote.

Voting ends next Sunday.

