Upper Table Rock Trailhead Reopens

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Upper Table Rock trailhead and trail reopen Friday, November 10th.

We previously told you the Bureau of Land Management closed the area in order to reroute the trail away from steep and unsustainable areas.

The construction, funded with Secure Rural Schools Title II funding, is now completed and the area will be open to the public starting Friday, November 10.

The new trail is one and a half miles one way to the top and the rerouted areas lead to new vistas. More information on Upper Table Rock can be found on the BLM website.

