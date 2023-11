JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek appointing a familiar face as the Jackson County Justice of the Peace.

According to the governor’s statement, Joseph M Charter will be the new Jackson County Justice of the Peace, starting on January 5, 2024.

Charter held the same position from 2004 until 2019.

In 2020 he was elected to the Jackson County Circuit Court where he served until this May, when he retired.

