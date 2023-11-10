Arrest for Transporting 117 Pounds of Fentanyl

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Portland man is facing federal charges after transporting over 100 pounds of fentanyl through Klamath County.

It happened after law enforcement receive a tip that a vehicle was transporting a large amount of drugs.

According to police, Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team investigators stopped a vehicle along Highway 97 Just outside of Chiloquin.

During the stop an MPD canine located in narcotics, leading deputies to find 117 pounds of fentanyl in pill in powder form. Officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun.

The suspect 20-year-old at Jothan Paul Barrios-Chable was arrested and now faces federal charges.

