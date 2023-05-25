U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Ray explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron, EOD Flight prepares to detonate a hung flare from an F-15 Eagle March 15, 2017, at Kingsley Field, Oregon. A Hung Flare occurs when a flare fails to discharge properly and remains on the aircraft becoming a safety hazard. The EOD technicians traveled from Beale Air Force Base, California to support 173rd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Riley Johnson)

US Air Force EOD team to detonate munitions at Kingsley Field Friday

Posted by Newsroom Staff May 25, 2023

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Residents in and around Klamath Falls may hear several detonations Friday.

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Beale Air Force Base will work to remove flares that are loaded on an aircraft and dispose of them in a controlled detonation.

Flares are described as countermeasures used by military aircraft to help evade a missile attack by an enemy.

The exact time of the detonations depends on how long it takes to remove flares from the F-15D aircraft that went off the end of Kingsley Field’s runway and came to rest in an irrigation canal last week.

According to the 173rd Fighter Wing, nearby residents should expect to hear between one and three explosions during daylight hours.

Anyone with concerns can contact the 173rd FW’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677.

