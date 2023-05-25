US Air Force EOD team to detonate munitions at Kingsley Field Friday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Residents in and around Klamath Falls may hear several detonations Friday.

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Beale Air Force Base will work to remove flares that are loaded on an aircraft and dispose of them in a controlled detonation.

Flares are described as countermeasures used by military aircraft to help evade a missile attack by an enemy.

The exact time of the detonations depends on how long it takes to remove flares from the F-15D aircraft that went off the end of Kingsley Field’s runway and came to rest in an irrigation canal last week.

According to the 173rd Fighter Wing, nearby residents should expect to hear between one and three explosions during daylight hours.

Anyone with concerns can contact the 173rd FW’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677.

