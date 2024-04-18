Medford Parks and Rec seeking community input

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the community’s input on its future.

According to Rich Rosenthal, Director of Medford Parks, Recreation and Facilities, the department is seeks input from the public every seven to 10 years.

Rosenthal says this input will directly impact the department’s strategic plan. He says Medford’s Parks and Rec has been seeing a lot of positive momentum lately and the department wants to keep that going.

“We feel it and I think citizens see it,” Rosenthal told NBC5. “So, this is a really great opportunity for people to weigh in on what’s important to them, what’s important to their children and grandchildren, and what direction should we go.”

Medford Parks and Rec will be hosting an open house event on April 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogue X.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.