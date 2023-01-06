Another Structure fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One day after firefighters put out a house fire in Jackson County they were back on scene for another fire.

Fire district 3 responded to the attic fire on Dry Creek Road, late Wednesday night.

Thursday morning the house caught fire again.

Crew was on scene checking up when they found a small pocket of fire.

Firefighters said a single ember could have caused it.

“Obviously we take it seriously to make sure when we extinguish a fire that its cold and out and our cruise stayed on scene past mid night and then throughout the night, we are back on scene checking the attic” said battalion chief, Will Clelland.

He also said insulation makes it challenging to put out embers.

They can hide under 2 or even 3 feet of insulation.

No injuries were reported.