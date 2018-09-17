Arrest made in Arizona child murders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – An Arizona man was indicted Friday in connection to the murders of two young girls – Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales.
According to officials, Tucson detectives drove to Phoenix to read 36-year-old Christopher Clements his charges of Friday afternoon in connection to the two murders. Police say he is currently in custody and locked up in Maricopa County in connection to an unrelated burglary and fraud case.
The remains of 6-year-old Isabel Celis were found in March 2017 after she was reported missing from her home in April 2012. Police said authorities were advised in 2017 that Clements possibly had information connected to the disappearance of Celis.
The body of Maribel Gonzales was discovered in June 2014. The 13-year-old was last seen heading to a friend’s house earlier that month.
Records show Clements had several Tucson addresses between 2007 and 2012, the year Celis disappeared. The addresses included an apartment complex about two miles away from the 6-year-old’s home.
