Biden meets with Chinese President Xi

BALI, Indonesia (NBC) – President Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping met on Monday ahead of the G20 summit in Bali.

This is their first in-person talk since Biden became president.

They are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the meeting was “intended to stabilize the relationship between the United States and China.”

Before the meeting with Xi, Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the host of the G20 summit.