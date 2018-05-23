Florida missing person case takes bizarre turn

YULEE, Fla. (WTLV) – The case of a missing 34-year-old mother of three from Yulee, Florida took a turn Tuesday when police revealed the only known suspect in the case is a woman who’s been living a double life under a fake identity.
“The address that she gave the owner of the shop where she was supposed to be living was a bogus address,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says of the suspect, 50-year-old Kimberly Kessler.
Kessler had been going under the fake name “Jennifer Marie Sybert.” She had only worked at Tangles alongside Joleen Cummings around a month or so.
Kessler became a suspect in Cumming’s disappearance in part because of surveillance video.
