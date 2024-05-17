Medford Alba Student Exchange deadline Friday at midnight

MEDFORD, Ore. – Applications for the 40th Medford Alba Student Exchange Program are due Friday.

The applications for Medford students are open until midnight on May 17. Then interviews and Student Ambassador & Chaperone selections will take place next week, May 20 through 24.

The trip is about two weeks long, upcoming dates are in the Fall of 2024 and Spring of 2025.

Medford and Alba have been sister cities since 1960, and the bi-annual exchange program has been taking place since 1985.

Find out more information and get a link to applications by visiting the Medford Alba Student Exchange Program’s website.

