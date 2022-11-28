Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, starts to erupt

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (NBC) – Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has erupted in Hawaii for the first time in nearly four decades.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the eruption began late Sunday night in Moku Weoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano on the big island.

The agency said lava flow is contained within the summit area and is not a threat to nearby communities at this time.

However, Hawaii County has opened shelters in the area and residents are warned to be prepared if evacuations are requested.

The USGS said it is working closely with its emergency management partners, and will conduct aerial surveys as soon as possible to get further information on the eruption and possible hazards.