Klamath Falls continues F-15 fighter jet display

A new jet display is underway at a Klamath Falls Park. A decommissioned F-15 fighter jet arrived last Wednesday at the Veteran Memorial Park from the Kingsley airfield. Director of Public Works Mark Willrett says the jet will be made into a static display in the park’s amphitheater. Many people expressed disapproval for the large display, as it was originally planned for a different location in the park. However, Willret says moving the display to the amphitheater will make it closer to the veteran’s memorial and ultimately will make for a better location.

“The wings have been re-assembled, and so now it comes time to get the pedestal ready, and hopefully have it ready for Memorial Day,” Willret says.

Depending on the weather, the display is predicted to be complete within a month.

