Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley welcomes community to its new location

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley is welcoming the community to its new location.

It’s at East Main and Almond in Medford. It’s holding an open house Friday evening.

The medical clinic has several new services and programs to help families impacted by substance use.

Their executive director says they plan to start an Oasis preschool in early 2023 with the Family Nurturing Center.

It would support 16 families.

They’ve been providing prenatal pediatric and adult primary care with social and family services to the community.