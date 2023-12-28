Wind Causes Tree to Crash into Home

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wild, windy weather leads to an unexpected surprise for one Medford family.

A Medford resident woke up this morning to an unexpected surprise, a tree on top of their house.

According to the homeowner the tree fell onto their house and their neighbor’s homes early this morning.

The homeowner said it just barely missed their bedroom window where they were sleeping at the time.

Luckily no one was hurt in either home. The tree appeared to be rotten from the inside, which, mixed with the high winds, caused the tree to fall.

