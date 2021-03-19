US clears over 100 million COVID vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Biden is touting major progress in vaccinating Americans against COVID-19.
The news comes as more states in the US are seeing the number of new cases on the rise and as health officials warn against dangerous variants of the virus.
On Thursday, President Biden said, “58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans.”
The nation hit the milestone weeks ahead of the 100-day mark Biden promised.
Around one in eight Americans are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
President Biden reiterated, “This is a time for optimism but it’s not a time for relaxation.”
Across the country, the average daily number of COVID deaths and hospitalizations remains down. But 17 states are seeing increases in the average daily number of new COVID-19 cases.
Emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said, “I think that we are on the cusp of a fourth surge right now.”
The increase in cases comes during a spring break travel surge and as many businesses begin reopening their doors.
AMC is opening 98 percent of its movie theaters nationwide by Friday.
Also on Friday, the CDC is expected to update its physical distancing guidelines for schools which may mean more children in classrooms.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “Indeed, because six feet has been such a challenge there, science has leaned in and there are now emerging studies on the question between three feet and six feet.”
As new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus spread, top health officials remain focused on vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible.
“If we get the overwhelming population vaccinated, we’re going to be in good shape,” said Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. “We ultimately would like to get and have to get children into that mix.”