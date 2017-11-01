USFS hiring seasonal workers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Winter is coming, and that means it’s hiring season for the U.S. Forest Service.
The agency just announced they’re looking to fill over 1,000 summer jobs in Oregon and Washington. Open positions are in multiple fields including firefighter, recreation, timer, visitor centers and archaeology.
“Seasonal employment with the Forest Service is a great way to give back to communities, learn new skills, and perform meaningful work,” said Regional Forester Jim Peña. “If you are interested in working with a dedicated team of people who take pride in managing our national forests, we encourage you to consider joining the Forest Service.”
Applications can be submitted between November 14 and 20 on http://www.usajobs.gov. Applicants are encouraged to create a profile on the website now to save time.
Most permanent job opportunities can be found in the US Forest Service Outreach Database.