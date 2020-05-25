Utah teen dies while boating on Oregon lake

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – A Utah teen was killed while boating in Oregon Memorial Day weekend.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of May 24, two pontoon boats were tethered together near the shoreline of Detroit Lake when a large tree fell on both of the boats.
When the incident was reported to marine deputies, the caller said at least one person was severely injured in the incident.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and tried to administer CPR to the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was a 13-year-old girl from Utah who was visiting the lake with family members.
No further information about the victim will be released by investigators.