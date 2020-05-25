Wineries across Oregon open for Memorial Day weekend

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – It’s a busy weekend for many reopened wineries throughout Oregon. They have been allowed to partially reopen under phase one of the governor’s plan.
Marchesi Vineyards in Hood River reopened last Saturday but faced their first big crowds Saturday for Memorial Day weekend.
Even though they couldn’t have wine tastings like they normally do, plenty of customers stopped by to enjoy the winery with some restrictions.
Franco Marchesi is the owner of Marchesi Vineyards. He explained, “We have to readjust the table so that we can have the distancing, this is a six-footer see, I’m 5’7”. We’re holding this when we’re placing the table so we know we have the distance required”
All employees were wearing masks and gloves, seating everyone individually in a spaced-out area minimized in capacity by about half.