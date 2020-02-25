Vehicle crashes into light pole and hydrant in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Late Monday night a vehicle crashed into a light pole and fire hydrant at the corner of Poplar Drive and East McAndrews Road in Medford. That’s near a Wells Fargo bank.
Medford Police and the Medford Fire Department were on scene. Officers say the driver was not injured and the only person inside the vehicle. The cause of the crash was under investigation, but Police told NBC5 News they were investigating the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants, or a DUII. They did not know immediately why the woman behind the wheel veered off the road.
The accident prompted a road closure for two lanes of eastbound traffic on East McAndrews Road. Crews were still evaluating shortly after 8 p.m., but expected to reopen traffic shortly. There were no outages related to the crash.