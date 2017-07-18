Central Point, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is fine tuning it’s operations plan ahead of the Country Crossings Music Festival which kicks off next week.
The department will be working with Jackson County Roads to post temporary orders for areas where you can not park.
“If people do not obey or do park in violation of those signs, this temporary order, their vehicles will be towed,” Sheriff Nathan Sickler says, “just pay attention to the maps and the rules and it should be much less of hassle than if you try to just do your own thing,”
There will be some road blockages, and anyone attending the festival won’t be able to get there from exit 33. All the parking is off-site and should be accessed by exit 35 or exit 30. For information on parking, shuttles and more click HERE.