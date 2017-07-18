Home
“Vehicles will be towed,” JCSO on illegal parking for Country Crossings

“Vehicles will be towed,” JCSO on illegal parking for Country Crossings

Entertainment Local News Top Stories Video , , , , , , , ,

Central Point, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is fine tuning it’s operations plan ahead of the Country Crossings Music Festival which kicks off next week.

The department will be working with Jackson County Roads to post temporary orders for areas where you can not park.

“If people do not obey or do park in violation of those signs, this temporary order, their vehicles will be towed,” Sheriff Nathan Sickler says, “just pay attention to the maps and the rules and it should be much less of hassle than if you try to just do your own thing,”

There will be some road blockages, and anyone attending the festival won’t be able to get there from exit 33. All the parking is off-site and should be accessed by exit 35 or exit 30. For information on parking, shuttles and more click HERE.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics