Veterans Day deals

In honor of Veterans Day, many local restaurant chains are offering deals for those who served or are currently serving in the military.
Olive Garden, Applebee’s, Texas Roadhouse and Red Robin are among those participating.
Below is a list of deals NBC5 News was able to independently verify. For more offers, visit http://www.offers.com/blog/post/veterans-day-freebies/
• Human Bean: Free 16 oz. drink
• Outsider Coffee: $3 drink w/ code
• Starbucks: Free tall brewed coffee
• Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free burritos
• MOD Pizza: But-one-get-one free pizza or salad
• Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch until 4 pm on select menu
• Applebee’s: Free entrée from a select menu
• Cracker Barrel: Free Pumpkin Pie Latte or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake
• IHOP: Free stack of red, white, and blue pancakes 7 am – 7 pm
• Little Caesars: Free Hot-and-Ready lunch combo from until 2 pm
• Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu
• Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries
• Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert
• McGrath’s Fish House: Free meal from a select menu
• Outback Steakhouse: 20% off your entire check