WEED, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the two confirmed fatalities related to the Mill Fire in Weed.

The names of the victims were released to the public Wednesday because next-of-kin were notified.

They’re 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard and 66-year-old Lorenza Glover, both of Weed.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post it extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the Mill Fire.