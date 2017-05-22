Caught on camera: Bear visits Lithia Park

Several witnesses spotted the bear before APD responded to chase it away.
Officers can be seen attempting to corral the bear on a video shared by the Tree House bookstore.
According to bookstore employees, the bear was exploring trash in the children’s playground area.
Officers hit their batons against rocks to make loud noises to control the bear’s movements – a trick that apparently worked.
The bear ended up running off toward Pioneer Street.
It’s recommended that if you see a bear, don’t stop to take pictures. Instead, get as far away from it as possible.