Family receives keys to 65th Habitat home in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore.– The keys to a new home were gifted to a family in need on Saturday all thanks to the work of Habitat for Humanity and the City of Medford. This house will be the 12th home completed by the partnership.
It was a special occasion as Habitat for Humanity celebrated the opening of its 65th home in the Rogue Valley. The Ibarra-Reid family cherishing every moment.
“We don’t have to worry about our little girl and our family just where are we going to next? Where are we going to move into next?” said Raymond Ibarra.
Back in 2016, the family lost their home in Eagle Point due to unfortunate circumstances, forcing them to live in a garage for two years to get by.
After waiting for so long, having a place to call home means so much.
“Today we get to walk away with a house knowing we’re never going to have to face that struggle again,” said Kellie Reid. “And for Habitat for Humanity, we are so thankful for that.”
This home also marks a special partnership between Habitat and the City of Medford. Through a neighborhood stabilization program grant, this is the 12th foreclosed home that has been rehabbed and given back to a local family in need.
“The most rewarding part of this is just making a difference in the community and just being able to, one family at a time, just get people into homes, give them stability and giving them a chance at a brighter future,” said Angela Durant, principal planner for the city.
With so much to look forward to, this family and their new home are ready for a new chapter. But there’s still time to take in how far they’ve come and all the help they’ve received along the way.
Two more houses through this unique grant partnership are expected to be complete in the coming months. Habitat for Humanity plans to hold its next home dedication on May 11.
