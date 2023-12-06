Father Daughter Dance Tickets on Sale

MEDFORD, Ore. – Registration opened Tuesday for the popular 2024 Father-Daughter Dance organized by Medford Parks and Rec.

This coming February you can enjoy a night of dinner dancing, professional photos and a lifetime memory. The event is open to children four years old and up with three different opportunities to attend on February 22, 23, or 24 from 6pm to 9pm.

The event will be at the Rogue Valley Country Club with ticket prices starting at $48 per person.

You can register in-person at the Santos Center or call Medford Parks and Rec at 541-774-2400

