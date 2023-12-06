Coquille Martial Arts Moving Out of Community Center

BANDON, Ore. – Martial arts may no longer be available at the Bandon Community Center in the new year.

For the past 10 years Coquille Martial Arts has been hosting classes in the Bandon Community Center as part of its outreach program.

Owner Karen Saxton says that it is expected to change after she received a letter from the city saying that they will not be allowed to hold classes beginning January 1. She says this is because the city doesn’t want for profit companies operating out of the Community Center.

I just feel like they’re not taking the community into consideration. And by labeling us a commercial entity, they’re just kind of turning their backs on what the community wants,” said Saxton.

Saxton says they are currently trying to find another location to hold classes so the community won’t lose their services. We reached out to the City of Bandon for comment we haven’t heard back yet.

