DMV office in Cave Junction closing

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Cave Junction DMV office will close permanently this month.

The last day that the office will serve customers is Friday, December 22. The one-person run Office has served the community since 1982.

The DMV says the decision was made due to multiple factors including an expiring office lease, plus building and technology restraint.

Starting December 26, Cave Junction customers can go to the Grants Pass DMV for service. The DMV is open 8 to 5 Monday and Tuesdays 10 to 5 Wednesdays and 8 to 5 Thursdays and Fridays.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.