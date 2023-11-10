Josephine County Commissioners will pick new State Rep

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Southern Oregon representative leaving her seat vacant and opening the door for new leadership.

We told you Wednesday night that Josephine County State Representative Lily Morgan was resigning to become Gold Hill City Manager, but who will fill her seat in Salem.

Josephine County Commissioners will be making that decision according to County Commissioner John West, because a politician’s district is often different from county lines. Sometimes that means multiple counties get to weigh in.

Commissioner West tells us the Josephine County Republican Party is now working on a shortlist of three to five candidates for them to choose from.

Representative Morgan’s last day as a house representative will be December 3. She served as the representative for district three since 2021. Before that the SOU grad was most recently a Josephine County Commissioner, a parole officer and a Grants Pass City Councilor.

