Klamath Falls Snowflake Parade, Thursday night

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore- Thursday night is the annual Klamath Falls, Snowflake Parade will make its way down Main Street festivities kick off with the snowflake mile run at 640. The parade starts immediately after at 7 pm the parade route begins at the corner of Main and spring streets in downtown Klamath Falls and wraps up at Veterans Memorial Park. There are 85 entries of festive floats and cars with a colorguard performance at the front featuring the largest American flag on the West Coast. This year’s parade grand marshal is Katie Fine, who says that the parade is a real community involved event.

A lot of the businesses along Main Street are going to stay open a little bit later. A lot of the restaurants have good front Main Street viewing spaces so they’ll get a good business opportunity to sit there and enjoy good food and watch the parade as it goes by and the community does a great job of just kind of monitoring themselves and staying safe.

She has been a Klamath Falls resident for over 20 years and says that our mission is to teach youth about agriculture and firearm safety. You can catch her and the local kids from the youth agriculture and firearms programs waving from one of those floats

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.