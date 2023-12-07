Commercial Dungeness Crab Season to open Dec 16

Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishing season opens December 16. We told you last month that Dungeness crab season was delayed due to low meat yield, while a low amount of meat is still being seen on the northern coast. The plan to reopen fishing from Cape foul weather to the California border is set. The next round of testing we’ll determine if the rest of the coast can open by December 31. Or if that needs to be delayed once again.

