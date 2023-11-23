Klamath Tribes DPPST recognized by state

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath Tribes Public Safety Department is being recognized by the state as a law enforcement agency.

Tribal leadership is calling it a milestone and a historic step for the Department.

Public Safety Chief of Police Vernon Alvarez is still working with the state on its final certification review.

The department is also planning to build its own public safety headquarters. It hopes that buildings will be operational in 2024 or early 2025.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.