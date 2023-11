MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante Ashland Community Hospital is receiving a national Age Friendly designation.

According to Asante, the 49-bed hospital has been nationally recognized as an Age Friendly Health System Committed to Care Excellence.

Asante says less than 2000 hospitals practices and nursing homes in the country have achieved that same recognition.

