Eagle Point couple arrested for child sex abuse, may be other victims

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – An Eagle Point couple was arrested on November 16 for multiple sex crimes involved a child under the age of 12.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Joseph Thornton, 28, and Elizabeth Nicole Shockey-Rydall, 31, were both booked into Jackson County Jail.

Thornton is charged with rape, sexual penetration, sodomy, and sexual abuse. Shockey is charged with two counts of sexual abuse.

Detectives say they believe Thornton may have other victims. Anyone with information about Thornton is asked to call Detective Jill Wenzel at 541-770-8928.

The case is still under investigation.

