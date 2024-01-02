New Asante pavilion opens soon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The new Asante Rogue Regional Patient Pavilion is getting closer to completion and is expected to open in about a month.

The six-story patient pavilion will hold 64 critical care beds on the third and fourth floors. That’s a 45% increase in capacity. Asante says all the rooms will be bigger with new technology as well.

The top two floors of the new building will care specifically for women, babies, and children. That’s the Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

