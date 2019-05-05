Women band together for Habitat for Humanity Women Build

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the 12th year in a row, Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is engaging local women to help their community. Across the nation, all-women construction volunteers came together to help local families.
More than 30 women from across the Rogue Valley finished their sixth and final “how-to” clinic, facilitated by Lowe’s.
On Saturday, those volunteers gathered at Habitat for Humanity in Medford for a “hands-on” build day.
“It’s very fulfilling,” Denise James, executive director said. “They’re knowing that they are building for someone in need and that person is also working alongside with them.”
Volunteers from all levels got a chance to practice reading building plans and constructing a variety of furnishings.
“It gives me something to do with my time,” said volunteer Bonnie Rott. “I love working with my hands, but I love bringing women into the carpentry and construction business.”
The work put in on Saturday will be used to frame the new “forever home” of a local single mom and her two children.
“I love when the families get home, and the dedication part of it, that’s my favorite,” Rott said.
Organizers said from beginners to masters there is something for everyone to contribute and take away.
Since 1987, Rogue Valley Habitat has built and sold 66 homes. For more information or to volunteer, visit this website.
