Hearts & Hops raises money for charity

MEDFORD, Ore.– A charity event full of hearts *and* hops brought live music and local cuisine to downtown Medford on Saturday.
The fourth annual Hearts & Hops fundraiser was put on by the Hearts & Vines Foundation at Pear Blossom Park.
Local food vendors and breweries came together to serve paired dishes showcasing southern Oregon’s cuisine. Funds collected from the day’s fun will go to support organizations working to prevent domestic violence in the valley.
“The part that I’ve enjoyed the most is how involved the breweries and the food trucks get, how supportive they are,” said Hilary Kemmling, a board member with the foundation. “You talk to them about the event and they all think, Oh it’s so much fun.’ But then you talk to them about the cause and then they just jump on board.”
The organization says it hopes to reach nearly $70,000 – a new record for this event.
