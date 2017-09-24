Volunteers clean Phoenix Pioneer Cemetery

Phoenix, Ore. — The Phoenix Pioneer Cemetery got a facelift Saturday as community volunteers came together to pick up trash and debris.
It’s a part of a statewide cleanup effort involving the Oregon environmental group Source.
Mike Wrede has been a part of the cemetery cleaning board for 60 years.
He says he’s thankful for the cleanup help especially since his wife’s family line of Furry is buried there.
“It’s great to have them. I didn’t know there’d be that many out here. I just came down to take a look and here’s some young people especially and we get a lot of interest from the and boy scouts, different churches and things like that,” Wrede said.
Wrede says it’s important to keep the cemetery clean because it holds the history of the community.