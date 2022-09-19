Volunteers sought for ‘Bear Creek Stewardship Day’ this weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – In celebration of National Public Lands Day, this Saturday is Bear Creek Stewardship Day.

The annual event has volunteers helping remove litter, debris, and invasive plants along the Bear Creek Greenway from Central Point to Ashland.

The event runs on September 24 from 9:00 a.m. until noon with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Coffee, juice, water, and snacks are all provided. Clean-up materials are too, like trash bags, trash pickers, and gloves. Although, bringing your own equipment is encouraged.

There are a number of check-in locations to choose from. They include the following, according to the Rogue Valley Council of Governments:

“Pine Street/Peninger Road in Central Point; Hawthorne Park in Medford; Alba Drive in S. Medford, near Barnett Road; Coyote Trails Nature Center within Lithia & Driveway Fields, in Medford; Northridge Terrace, in Medford; Lynn Newbry Park in Talent; and Wranglers Arena in S. Talent/N. Ashland, off of Hwy. 99 and south of Talent Avenue. For participants looking for more than trash removal, pollinator garden maintenance and blackberry grubbing and removal will occur at Coyote Trails Nature Center, blackberry grubbing and removal events will occur at Northridge Terrace and Lynn Newbry Park, and a planting, weeding, watering and interpretive signage clean-up event will occur at the Pine Street Greenway entrance.”

After the clean-up, volunteers are invited to learn more about Bear Creek restoration efforts at the Coyote Trails Nature Center from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

To find out more and register, visit http://www.bearcreekstewards.org.