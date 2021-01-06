Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia, Ossoff leads in close Senate race, NBC News projects

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (NBC) – Vote counting resumes in Georgia following Tuesday’s run-off election for the two Senate seats in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, Fulton County still has about 4,000 more ballots to count. They expect to have their full results in this afternoon.
Dekalb County still has some 5,000 ballots to count and another 18,000 ballots that need to be rescanned after a technical error.
The race between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat John Ossoff is razor thin with 98 percent of the vote counted. NBC News has declared that race too close to call but Ossoff is leading the incumbent senator.
The race between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock is a little clearer but still tight.
NBC News projects that Raphael Warnock will defeat Senator Loeffler in their senate runoff.
The results of the Georgia runoff election could tip the balance of power in Washington and will shape the legislative agenda of the incoming Biden administration.