Washington police arrest man hallucinating “lizard people”

PARKLAND, Wash. – Police in Pierce County, Washington found a bizarre scene Saturday night when they were responding to reports of an intoxicated man waving a rifle and handgun.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said at 8:03 p.m. on November 25, they started getting witness reports of a suspicious white Jeep Cherokee stopped in the middle of an intersection in Parkland.
As deputies were headed to the scene, they received an urgent update from the Washington State Patrol that a man had exited the Jeep waving a rifle and a handgun. The man eventually put the firearms back in the vehicle as police advanced toward him.
As police approached he immediately laid on the ground as ordered. But then he started to scream about “the lizard people” and “sending in the news.” He suddenly pulled away as he was being handcuffed and continued screaming. Two TASER deployments were required before the man finally complied with police.
According to police, the man admitted to using methamphetamine to “lose weight” and taking prescription morphine. However, he added, “the meth doesn’t make me crazy man, the lizard people are real!” He went on to explain President Trump called him at his home in Eatonville and warned him about the lizard people and the “alpha dragon” had taken his family hostage.
The man said he was stopped at the intersection because he became surrounded by lizard people and needed to fight them as the president instructed. He was screaming so he could attract a news van to the area so “his story could be documented for history.”
The sheriff’s department said the 54-year-old man was found to be heavily influenced by a stimulant. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being placed on a mental health evaluation hold.
Inside the man’s vehicle, police said they found a loaded AK-47 style rifle, a loaded Ruger .357 revolver, five loaded magazines and a wooden bat. 170 rounds of ammunition were recovered.