Uber to start service Friday

Medford, Ore. — After several city council meetings, study sessions, and countless months of anticipation – Uber is gearing up for its first day of service. The company said it has more than 100 active drivers ready to go – but are you?
If you’ve never taken an Uber before, all you need is a smartphone and a credit card. Once you download the app, type in your pickup location and where you want to go. From there, the nearest available driver will be on their way.
Taking an an Uber is supposed to be one of the most convenient ways of getting a ride, like it says on its website – tap and ride. It’s that easy. But is it safe?
“When you hail a ride, you are matched with your specific driver, you see the vehicle make and model, the license plate number, the driver’s name, their face,” said Jon Isaacs, public affairs manager for Uber.
Uber said it has several safety features in the app to protect riders.
“It’s all real-time GPS, you can track the ride in real-time, you can share where you are at with a friend or a family member,”
Medford Police said transportation network companies are required to keep records of all trips drivers take.
“Any ride that’s given, they’re required by our municipal code to keep a record of where that ride originated at, where it’s destination was, times of travel,” Sergeant Don Lane said, Medford Police Department.
“You’re never in a Uber alone, you can also ensure that somebody knows where you are during the trip,” Isaacs said.
There’s also no cash involved. Tips can be made through the app as well as payment for the fare.
“When you request a ride, it tells you what the fare will be up front and it tells you the route that you’re going to take and then you can track that during the trip,” Isaacs said.
Despite the added safety features, Medford Police say the best way to stay safe – is to trust your gut.
“Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t seem right, doesn’t feel right – just trust it and go with it and you don’t have to make a big deal out of it. Ultimately, that really applies to anything in the real world. If something doesn’t feel right – trust it,” Sgt. Lane said.
Uber said it currently has more than 5,000 active riders in Medford and expects that number to increase once service is available.
Stay with NBC5 News for more on Uber coming to Medford. Service starts Friday morning and Uber plans on having a ceremonial first ride with public officials downtown. The company will also offer special promotions for new and existing riders.